Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce four concepts of the Silverado, all showcasing many types of customisation.





The High Country is one of four concepts Chevrolet will introduce this fall, each designed to showcase how customers can accessorize the new Silverado to suit their personalities.





The catalog of genuine Chevrolet performance parts and accessories includes step kits and tonneau covers, illuminated bowtie emblems, cargo bed storage boxes, brake systems and suspension lift kits.





Envisioned as a premium outdoor truck, the accessorized High Country model on display at the State Fair of Texas through Oct. 21 blends high style, functionality and enhanced performance, including the all-new segment-exclusive Power Up-Down tailgate. Chevrolet’s concept vision starts with a two-inch suspension lift and concept bronze exterior accents, including the grille and 22-inch wheels. The following available accessories and performance parts enable customers to replicate the look and functionality of the show vehicle.





Customers can shop online for the parts at Chevrolet.com/accessories and choose home or dealer delivery, as well as select dealer installation.





All four personalized Silverado models will go on display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

















Tags: chevrolet, chevrolet silverado, chevrolet silverado personalization, 2019 chevrolet silverado high country concept, silverado high country

