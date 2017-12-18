2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

The American pick-up market is marking a historic moment as Chevrolet unveils one the most popular cars in this segment. The all new Silverado has seen daylight.





The next-generation Chevrolet Silverado was unveiled at an event celebrating the first 100 years of Chevy Trucks. Many in attendance were Chevy Truck Legends members, some of the brand’s most passionate owners.





The 2019 Silverado 1500 is all new from the ground up and leverages Chevrolet’s experience building more than 85 million dependable, long-lasting pickups. It also reflects feedback from more than 7,000 people on what they wanted in their next truck: the biggest customer research in the company’s history.





The new Silverado also delivers improved capability and performance. For example, a higher-grade alloy is used in the roll-formed, high-strength-steel bed floor, contributing to a bed that is more functional and lighter weight. This use of mixed materials and advanced manufacturing is evident throughout the Silverado, resulting in a significant reduction in total vehicle weight and improved performance.





The new Silverado LT Trailboss is one of eight 2019 Silverado models. It integrates the off-road equipment of the Z71 package as well as a two-inch suspension lift. Unlike aftermarket lift kits, the Trailboss suspension is fully tested, validated and warrantied by Chevrolet.





The 2019 Silverado will make its public debut in January at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, exactly 100 years after the first Chevrolet trucks were delivered to customers.













Tags: 2019 chevrolet silverado, chevrolet silverado, new chevrolet silverado, new silverado

Posted in Chevrolet, New Vehicles