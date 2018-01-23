Home » News » Chevrolet » 2019 Chevrolet Silverado diesel engine produced in Flint

2019 Chevrolet Silverado diesel engine produced in Flint

23 January 2018 16:57:48

It's not usual to see diesel engines on cars sold in US. Especially after Dieselgate scandal. Even so, General Motor si responding to clients who ask clients on the popular Silverado. 

GM announced that Flint Engine Operations will serve as the manufacturing site for the all-new Duramax 3.0L turbo-diesel for the 2019 Silverado.

In 2015 GM announced a $263 million investment in Flint Engine Operations for a new engine line.

The 2019 Silverado will be available with six engine/transmission combinations.

One of these choices will be the all-new Flint-built 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel. The new turbo-diesel will be paired with a Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission and will feature industry-exclusive technologies that optimize performance and efficiency. It is expected to be an efficiency leader in the Silverado lineup.
With diesel offerings on Equinox, Cruze, Colorado, Express, Silverado 1500 and Silverado HD, no other brand offers more diesel models or diesels in more segments than Chevrolet.

Flint Engine currently produces 1.4L engines used in the Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox and Volt.


Related Articles

