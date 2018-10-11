2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 gets new turbo engine

Chevrolet is extending the Silverado US range with the introduction of a new engine. It's a turbo, that many of the clients were waiting on a pick-up.





The all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the technologically advanced 2.7L Turbo offers full-size truck customers a capable and efficient choice with an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg city/23 mpg highway in rear-wheel-drive models.





The base curb weight of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado with the 2.7L Turbo is 380 pounds less than the current Silverado with the 4.3L V-6, despite having more interior room and cargo space.





Standard on LT and RST trims, the 2.7L engine offers 14 percent more torque and 13 percent better city fuel economy and it is more than a full second quicker 0-60 mph than the 4.3L V-6 it replaces. The Silverado city fuel economy also exceeds the standard 3.3L V-6 engine offering in the Ford F-150 XLT (EPA-estimated 19 mpg city) and matches that of the Ram 1500 3.6L V-6 mild hybrid (EPA-estimated 20 mpg city).





The engine was subjected to months of nonstop testing to simulate a lifetime of maximum hot and cold cycles. This is in addition to more than 475,000 validation tests and 1 million miles of real-world testing.





The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 offers eight trims paired with six engine/transmission combinations.









