2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 - Official pictures and details

Chevrolet has officially unveiled the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 during the 2017 Dubai Motor Show. As you will soon see, the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the fastest and most powerful production 'Vette it has ever made.





Under the hood of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is a V8 LT5 6.2 liter engine rated at 755 horsepower at 6.300 rpm and 969 Nm peak of torque at 4.400 rpm. In order to achieve this new figures, Chevrolet engineeres have developed a dual fuel injection system.





According to Chevrolet, the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will be offered with a seven speed manual or an eight speed automatic transmission. And this is for the first time when an automatic is offered on the ZR1.





The US-based model comes with some aerodynamic improvements. As a result, the top speed of the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is clocked at 338 km/h. Chevolet will offere a Performance Package that comes with a front splitter made out of carbon fiber, a special tuning for the chassis and Magnetic Ride Control and with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.





The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will go on sale next spring and is said to have a price tag of $79,495 MSRP.

