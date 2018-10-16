2019 Chevrolet Camaro updates detailed
16 October 2018 17:02:55
Chevrolet introduces a range of updates for the current generation Camaro, in order to keep it competitive with the legendary Ford Mustang. Chevrolet today previewed a new Shock yellow exterior color for the 2019 Camaro. It will be available in early 2019.
Along with Shock, the 2019 Camaro color palette also includes new Crush, Riverside Blue Metallic, Shadow Grey Metallic and Satin Steel Grey Metallic.
The color made its debut on a 2019 Camaro SS show car that will be on display at the SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas.
The Camaro SS Shock show vehicle also features concept front-end styling that includes a relocated bowtie emblem and concept hood/fender graphics. It will be joined in the Chevrolet SEMA display by a personalized Camaro LT convertible, shown in new Satin Steel Grey Metallic and featuring concept red accents and additional accessories.
The expanded portfolio of accessories and performance parts includes second-generation ground effects, a black wing spoiler, fuel door with exposed carbon-fiber insert, black Camaro fender badges, 50-state-legal cold-air induction kits, RECARO performance seats, Brembo six-piston front brake upgrade kit and 1LE suspension components.
New front-end styling on LS, LT and SS models, including the fascia, grille, dual-element headlamps, hood and new LED signature lighting, puts a new face on the 2019 Camaro. The ZL1 model retains its airflow optimized front-end styling, while the RS package also receives unique headlamps and lighting signature.
At the rear, new LED taillamps are incorporated in a more sculptured execution of Chevrolet’s signature dual-element design. Red lenses are featured on LS and LT, with RS, SS and ZL1 featuring dark-tinted neutral-density (clear) lenses.
Related Specs
2000 Chevrolet Camaro 302 ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28Engine: LS1 V8 SFI, Power: 231.2 kw / 310.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 CoupeEngine: V8 SFI, Power: 227.4 kw / 304.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 335 nm / 247.1 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Chevrolet Camaro ConceptEngine: LS2 V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO 9561Engine: Mark IV L72 Cast Iron V8, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhpN/A
