2019 Chevrolet Blazer available in the US

Chevrolet is extending its crossover offer in the US with the introduction of the new Blazer. The updated 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a midsize SUV, offered in L, Blazer, RS and Premier trims, with L starting MSRP of $29,995.





All of the trim levels are well-contented, with a strong roster of standard features. Amenities include: Chevrolet infotainment system with 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen, 4G LTE with available Wi-Fi Hotspot (includes 3GB/one-month data trial), Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto4 compatibility, Keyless Open and Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, heated, power-adjustable outside mirrors and 18-inch wheels and tires.





Propulsion comes from a standard 2.5L I-4 engine (193 hp) featuring intelligent Stop/Start and backed by a nine-speed automatic transmission. A 3.6L V-6/nine-speed combination with 305 horsepower and Stop/Start is also offered on Blazer and comes standard on the RS and Premier models.

Additional available features include:





Panoramic dual-pane power sunroof.

Advanced twin-clutch AWD system.

Hitch View for trailering that helps the driver align the hitch with the trailer.

Automatic heated steering wheel.

Automatic heated/ventilated front seats.

Heated outboard rear seats.

Rear Camera Mirror

















Tags: chevrolet, chevrolet blazer, new chevrolet blazer, 2019 chevrolet blazer, chevrolet blazer updates

Posted in Chevrolet, New Vehicles