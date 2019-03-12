2019 Cadillac XT6 US pricing

Cadillac is one of the most important US brands when it comes to luxury cars. The most recent product launched on the US market is the XT6.





Cadillac’s first-ever XT6 will offer one of the segment’s strongest rosters of standard features and safety and driver assistance technologies, when it goes on sale this spring with a starting price of $53,690 for the Premium Luxury FWD model. The lineup also includes the XT6 Sport, with standard Sport Control AWD, which starts at $58,090.





Bright Galvano exterior accents distinguish the Premium Luxury model, while the XT6 Sport is defined by gloss black accents and more aggressive, performance-inspired details. Both models feature advanced lighting technology, including vertically emphasized LED signatures.





The XT6’s rewarding balance of responsiveness and driving refinement is uniquely reflected in each of the models. A greater emphasis on road isolation is placed on the Premium Luxury, while a greater feeling of agility is dialed into the Sport’s chassis tuning.





An available Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package builds on the standard safety and driver assistance features and other technologies, adding: an 8-inch-diagonal color gauge cluster display, color Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera Mirror Washer, HD Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Rear Pedestrian Alert and Automatic Parking Assist with Braking.





Additionally, the available Driver Assist Package adds Adaptive Cruise Control – Advanced, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking. Night Vision is also available.





All models in North America are powered by a 3.6L V6 rated at 310 horsepower and featuring direct injection, Active Fuel Management and Stop/Start technologies. It is matched with a nine-speed automatic transmission controlled via Cadillac’s Electronic Precision Shift, which uses electronic controls in place of a conventional mechanical linkage.





All-wheel drive is available on Premium Luxury and a performance-oriented Sport Control AWD system is standard on XT6 Sport. The Sport model also features standard Continuous Damping Control (CDC) Active Sport Chassis suspension to deliver greater control and agility.

















