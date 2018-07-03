2019 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring introduced

Buick is extending the range of the LaCrosse model with a new version called Sport Touring or shortly ST. It will join the lineup this summer and will bring a bring a monotone theme to the LaCrosse with a body color grille surround and side vents, which are finished in chrome on other models.





Additionally, the ST features a subtle rear spoiler, black mesh grille, 19-inch midnight silver wheels, and “ST” badging on the trunk lid.





The 2019 LaCrosse ST features a standard 310-horsepower, 3.6L V-6 and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Pricing starts at $40,295, including a $925 destination fee, with five available exterior color options: White Frost Tricoat, Satin Steel Metallic, Quicksilver Metallic, Red Quartz Tintcoat and Ebony Twilight Metallic.





2019 will also bring additional changes to other models in the LaCrosse lineup, including two new exterior colors, Carrageen Metallic and Pewter Metallic. A new air ionizer designed to eliminate odors and improve air quality is now standard on the Avenir model.





