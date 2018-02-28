Home » News » Buick » 2019 Buick Envision launched in US

2019 Buick Envision launched in US

28 February 2018 17:05:05

Buick is updating the current generation Envision with the help of its clients. The 2019 version of the Buick envision features a newly sculpted front and rear, signature grille and new wheel choices. With a focus on quality and safety, the design and engineering teams had input from current Envision owners to enhance the vehicle.

Premium lighting technology is featured on every 2019 Envision. HID headlamps with LED Buick signature lighting come standard, with the enhanced performance of bi-functional LED headlamps standard on the top two trims.

Under the hood, the Envision offers a nine-speed transmission on 2.0L turbo models that allows for an increase in torque from 260 lb-ft to 295 lb-ft and an improvement in acceleration.

A 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine mated with a six-speed automatic remains the standard powertrain for the 2019 Envision and goes unchanged from previous model years. It is offered in front- or all-wheel-drive configurations.
2019 Buick Envision launched in US Photos

Driven by customer feedback, the 2019 Envision is equipped with a non-latching stop/start deactivation switch on the instrument panel that allows the driver to choose whether to use the auto-stop function. The calibration of the Envision’s stop/start technology has also been refined for an even more seamless experience.

The 2019 Envision offers a Buick-first Tire Fill Alert that lets a driver know when a tire has reached its recommended pressure level.

Other standard features include Buick’s signature QuietTuning, 10 airbags, including side curtain and knee airbags, Rear Park Assist, and newly added Rear Seat Reminder. Available features include Surround Vision, Safety Alert Seat and Forward Automatic Braking.

The 2019 Envision goes on sale in the spring of 2018 and will be available in five trim levels starting at Envision ($32,990), Preferred ($34,495), Essence ($36,795), Premium ($41,695) and Premium II ($44,595). 


