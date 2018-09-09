Home » News » BMW » 2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e - official pictures and details

2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e - official pictures and details

9 September 2018 15:04:25

BMW has published the first pictures and details with the all-new 2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e. For short we are talking about the plug-in hybrid version of the new X5 model. 

At the heart of the electrified X5 is the inline six cyclinder 3.0 liter petrol unit that is able to deliver 282 horsepower. Together with an electric unit it which has 110 horsepower, the electrified powertrain is able to offer 389 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. Compared to the current X5 PHEV (308 HP, 450 Nm) this is a great improvement.

There are also good news in the battery compartment. According to BMW, the new 2019 BMW X5 xDrive45e will come with a bigger battery that will be able to deliver 80 kilometers of range in the new WLTP cycle. 

The not to 100 km/h is done in 5.6 seconds, 1 second quicker than the current version. 

