2019 BMW X5 starts at 75.750 USD

BMW is eager to introduce one of its bestsellers across the Ocean. The all new 2019 BMW X5, built in Spartanburg, USA, is now ready to order in the US, much faster than anyone anticipated.





BMW announced pricing for the all-new 4th generation 2019 BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicle, arriving in U.S. showrooms on November 10th, 2018. The 2019 X5 xDrive40i will be starting at $60,700 and the 2019 BMW X5 50i xDrive will start at $75,750.





Standard equipment on the all-new 2019 BMW X5 will include a Sport Automatic Transmission with launch control, Dynamic Damper Control, BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation, two 12.3” digital displays, and running the seventh generation of BMW iDrive operating system, Adaptive Full LED headlamps, Active Blind Spot Detection, Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation, Panoramic Glass Sunroof and pre-wiring for 6,600 lb. trailer towing.





All new 2019 BMW X5 models can now be ordered with optional Remote Engine Start, the latest driver assistance systems, BMW Laserlights, heated steering wheel and armrests, as well as optional Heated and Cooled Cupholders.













