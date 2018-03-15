2019 BMW X4 M40i M Performance to make US debut

BMW will expand its US presence during this year New York Auto Show with the unveiling of the new 2019 BMW X4 M40i M Performance.





Additional featured vehicles include the first-ever BMW X2 and all-new BMW i8 Coupe, both of which made their world debuts in Detroit earlier this year, as well as the BMW M5, BMW i8 Roadster, BMW i3s and BMW X3.





The second generation BMW X4 M40i M Performance brings sportier proportions, wider tracks, and the latest generation suspension settings than its predecessor, and also has a lower center of gravity and improved aerodynamics.





The BMW X4 M40i M Performance comes with an inline six-cylinder engine that yields a maximum output of 355 hp, peak torque of 365 lb-ft, and accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 4.6 seconds. In the U.S., the BMW X4 M40i M Performance comes standard with M Sport brakes.





The BMW X4 M40i M Performance will be available in summer 2018 in U.S. showrooms for a MSRP of $60,450 plus $995 Destination and Handling.









Tags: bmw, bmw x4, new bmw x4, 2019 bmw x4, 2019 bmw x4 m40i m performance

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles