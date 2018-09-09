Home » News » BMW » 2019 BMW X2 M35i has the most powerful 2.0 liter engine produced by the German car manufacturer
9 September 2018 15:09:08
BMW has published the first pictures and details about the all-new 2019 BMW X2 M35i. The model comes with some interesting exterior modifications like new spoilers, bigger wheels, more aggresive side sill and larger air intakes. Also, at the back of the car we see a new rear wing and an air diffuser.
Inside the cabin there are some sporty seats and also more refined materials.
But the most important modifications is hidding under the bonnet. The 2019 BMW X2 M35i has a 2.0 liter M Performance-tuned engine which now deliver 302 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque. This is the first 4 cylinder engine tweaked by M Performance and also the most powerful 2.0 liter engine produced by BMW.
Thanks to an eight speed automatic transmission, the X2 M35i is able to run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.
