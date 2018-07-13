Home » News » BMW » 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced

2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced

13 July 2018 05:50:44

Recently launched in Europe, the new BMW 8 Series will also be soon available in the US. The Americans will be able to order only one version, the powerful 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, arriving in U.S. showrooms on December 8. The 2019 M850i xDrive Coupe will start at $111,900 plus $995 Destination and Handling.

Standard equipment on the all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive will include Full LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology, BMW Individual Merino Leather upholstery, sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Sport Automatic Transmission, Adaptive M Suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization, M Sport Brakes, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25 inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive.
2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced
2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced Photos

The all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive can also be ordered with optional Driving Assistant Professional, a 1,400 watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, Glass Controls for the gear selector, iDrive controller, start/stop button and audio volume knob and for the first time on a vehicle which is not an M model: a Carbon Fiber roof. 

Also available is a carbon fiber exterior trim package, including carbon inlays in the front and rear bumpers, large diffusor blades in the rear, and carbon mirror caps and rear spoiler.



Tags: , , , , , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
  • 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan Titan Surfcamp is ideal for summer holiday

    Nissan Titan Surfcamp is ideal for summer holiday

  2. 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced

    2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced

  3. Nissan GT350 by Italdesign to be unveiled at Goodwood

    Nissan GT350 by Italdesign to be unveiled at Goodwood

  4.  
  5. 2019 Toyota Avalon to benefit from a new US campaign

    2019 Toyota Avalon to benefit from a new US campaign

  6. 2019 Subaru Impreza US pricing announced

    2019 Subaru Impreza US pricing announced

  7. Lotus celebrates its 70th anniversary at FOS Goodwood

    Lotus celebrates its 70th anniversary at FOS Goodwood

Related Specs

  1. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 1936 BMW 328

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  4. 1973 BMW 2002 tii

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 239.9 nm / 176.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engineJaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in GenevaSubaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen to unveil new Camper VanVolkswagen to unveil new Camper Van
Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...

Market News

Volkswagen I.D R set a new record on Pikes Peak Hill ClimbVolkswagen I.D R set a new record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb
After a long teasing campaign and intense preparations, Volkswagen managed to score an impressive time on the Pikes Peak hill climb. The electric supercar ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and UpVolkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...

Various News

Jaguar XJ50 special edition launchedJaguar XJ50 special edition launched
Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiledVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

Here is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-roadHere is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-road
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
Copyright CarSession.com