2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced
13 July 2018 05:50:44
Recently launched in Europe, the new BMW 8 Series will also be soon available in the US. The Americans will be able to order only one version, the powerful 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, arriving in U.S. showrooms on December 8. The 2019 M850i xDrive Coupe will start at $111,900 plus $995 Destination and Handling.
Standard equipment on the all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive will include Full LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology, BMW Individual Merino Leather upholstery, sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Sport Automatic Transmission, Adaptive M Suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization, M Sport Brakes, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25 inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive.
The all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive can also be ordered with optional Driving Assistant Professional, a 1,400 watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, Glass Controls for the gear selector, iDrive controller, start/stop button and audio volume knob and for the first time on a vehicle which is not an M model: a Carbon Fiber roof.
Also available is a carbon fiber exterior trim package, including carbon inlays in the front and rear bumpers, large diffusor blades in the rear, and carbon mirror caps and rear spoiler.
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Volkswagen is one of the strongest name in Europe when it comes to building commercial vehicles. So every concept coming from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
After a long teasing campaign and intense preparations, Volkswagen managed to score an impressive time on the Pikes Peak hill climb. The electric supercar ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Jaguar has one of the most popular models in automotive history. And XJ50 is one of the most iconic, longly recognised as one of the most luxurious car ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
