2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe US pricing announced

Recently launched in Europe, the new BMW 8 Series will also be soon available in the US. The Americans will be able to order only one version, the powerful 2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe, arriving in U.S. showrooms on December 8. The 2019 M850i xDrive Coupe will start at $111,900 plus $995 Destination and Handling.





Standard equipment on the all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive will include Full LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology, BMW Individual Merino Leather upholstery, sixteen-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Sport Automatic Transmission, Adaptive M Suspension with Active-Roll Stabilization, M Sport Brakes, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 12.3 inch and 10.25 inch digital displays, navigation and offering the latest generation of iDrive.





The all-new 2019 BMW M850i xDrive can also be ordered with optional Driving Assistant Professional, a 1,400 watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system, Glass Controls for the gear selector, iDrive controller, start/stop button and audio volume knob and for the first time on a vehicle which is not an M model: a Carbon Fiber roof.





Also available is a carbon fiber exterior trim package, including carbon inlays in the front and rear bumpers, large diffusor blades in the rear, and carbon mirror caps and rear spoiler.













