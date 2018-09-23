2019 BMW 3 Series teased again. This time in factory
23 September 2018 14:10:25
Even though BMW hasn't made a clear statement about the new 3 Series, we are pretty sure that the new model will be unveiled during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. But until than, the German car manufacturer has decided to release a new video teaser. This time in the factory.
Until now we know that the new generation BMW 3 Series will be 55 kilograms lighter, will have a center of grafvity with 10 mm lower and will be perfectly balanced.
In terms of the engine portfolio, one important feature is a thoroughly revised 4-cylinder gasoline engine. It is the most powerful 4-cylinder engine ever to be fitted in a BMW series production model. Yet its fuel consumption figures are still some 5 per cent below those of the predecessor engine: one contributing factor being the further developed 8-speed Steptronic transmission.
The key feature in terms of suspension development in the new BMW 3 Series Sedan is its damping system. The first ever progressive dampers to be fitted in a BMW model function continuously and progressively in relation to suspension travel.
All the details are about to come in the newxt few weeks so stay tuned.
