2019 Audi TT RS launched in UK
7 February 2019 17:14:14
Audi is updating the range of its most iconic roadster ever: the current TT. The 2019 TT RS becomes available to order in April.
The redrawn front end and the striking rear give it a dynamic appearance. The quattro logo in a matt titanium-look is positioned in the lower section of the gloss black grill with its matt black Singleframe. Lateral air inlets, which have been enlarged once again, are each divided by vertical strips on the inside and outside and extend almost all the way to the front wheel wells, making the new TT RS appear extremely wide. For cooling purposes there are additional radiators located behind the typical RS honeycomb grill.
LED headlights are standard. The optional matrix LED units regulate the high beams intelligently and with great flexibility. Also available are Matrix OLED reversing lights (organic light emitting diode) with a 3D design which distribute their extensive light with extreme homogeneity and precision. When the ignition is switched on, the OLED reversing lights put on a spectacular display.
A new red 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel rim also serves to highlight its performance potential.
Five-cylinder, 400PS output, 480 Nm (354.0 lb-ft) of torque, quattro all-wheel drive — the Audi TT RS (combined fuel consumption 34.9 – 35.8mpg; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 183 – 181) impresses with inner values and offers an outstanding driving performance. The Coupé sprints from 0 to 62mph in only 3.7 seconds. Musical accompaniment is provided by the typical five-cylinder sound: 1-2-4-5-3. Due to this ignition sequence, ignition alternates between adjacent cylinders and those far apart from one another. This unique rhythm is music to the ears of many horsepower purists.
The engine’s maximum torque of 480 Nm (354.0 lb-ft) is available between 1,950 and 5,850 rpm. The top speed is regulated at 155mph or an optional 174mph.
The options include MMI navigation plus with MMI touch including free text search and natural language voice control, as well as the Wi-Fi hotspot and the Audi connect online module. Online services reach the vehicle via the fast LTE standard. The Audi smartphone interface connects smartphones with the TT RS and can stream content seamlessly to the Audi virtual cockpit via USB. In addition, Audi Phone Box is also now fitted as standard. The Bang & Olufsen sound system provides an excellent sound experience on board with an output of 680 watts.
