2019 Audi S5 gains V6 TDI engine with 48V electric system
18 April 2019 13:30:38
For the first time in its history, the Audi S5 now has a V6 diesel at its heart. he 3.0 TDI engine, which will be introduced in both the S5 Coupé and the S5 Sportback in late 2019, now produces 347PS and delivers up to 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque to the crankshaft, available between 2,500 and 3,100 rpm.
The Audi S5 TDI comes with an electric powered compressor and mild hybrid technologies. Both technologies are embedded in the standard 48-volt main electrical circuit. For the first time in the S5 TDI, a powerful 48–volt belt alternator starter is the heart of the mild hybrid system with maximum recuperation power of up to 8 kW.
Acceleration to 62mph in the S5 Coupé takes 4.8 seconds and and 4.9 seconds in the S5 Sportback, with both reaching their peak at an electronically limited 155 mph.
The diesel engine is matted to an eight-speed tiptronic transmission and also to an all-wheel drive quattro system with self-locking centre differential.
