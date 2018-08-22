2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback US pricing announced

Audi increases its presence on the US market with a new performance car from its RS division. It is the new 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback, coming to the U.S. market at the end of 2018.





The 2.9 liter TFSI V6 biturbo engine delivers power, efficiency and distinct RS sound. The new biturbo engine generates 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque available in a wide rev range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. The Audi RS 5 Sportback can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and achieves a top track speed of 155 mph, or increased to 174 mph with the optional Dynamic plus package.





The power of the 2.9 TFSI reaches the quattro permanent four-wheel drive with self-locking center differential through a sporty eight-speed Tiptronic with optimized shifting times. It distributes the drive forces asymmetrically 40:60 on the axles.





With the standard RS sport suspension, the RS 5 Sportback sits 7 mm lower than the 2018 S5 Sportback. RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control, is also available. These single-tube dampers have a variable characteristic that the driver can adjust in three stages. The diagonally opposed pairs of shock absorbers are linked by hydraulic lines and a central valve. When cornering at speed, the valves regulate the oil flow in the shock absorber of the spring-deflected front wheel at the outside of the curve, which reduces pitch and roll movement and improves handling. Drivers can customize their driving experience through the standard Audi drive select system, which offers four drive modes: comfort, auto, dynamic and individual.





The exterior design of the new Audi RS 5 Sportback picks up on distinctive details from motorsport past and features direct design inspiration from the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO.





The wave-design shoulder line underscores the athleticism through the body and the flared box fenders provide cues to the standard quattro all-wheel drive, in addition to widening the body by 15 mm on each side over its S5 Sportback sibling.





Model year 2019 RS 5 Sportback starting manufacturer suggested retail price is $74.200, same as the coupe.









