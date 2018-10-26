Home » News » Audi » 2019 Audi R8 updates detailed

2019 Audi R8 updates detailed

26 October 2018 11:12:35

Audi is updating the current generation R8, its praised supercar, created to battle rivals from Ferrari and Lamborghini. The 2019 version keeps the V10 engine but gets some racing DNA achieved by sharing 50 per cent of components with the R8 LMS GT3 competition car revealed recently at the Paris Motor Show. Highlights of the latest R8 range include more power, torque and performance, including a first foray beyond the 200mph mark for several versions, and even greater handling precision thanks to suspension and steering revisions.

The power of the naturally aspirated V10 engine at the heart of the R8 is now uprated to 570PS in the ‘standard’ R8 Coupé and Spyder V10 quattro. The top V10 plus versions in each body style will in future carry the name ‘V10 performance’, aligning them with the most powerful models elsewhere in the Audi Sport range, and have also benefited from a power upgrade to 620PS. The four versions will go on sale in Europe in early 2019. 

With the basic unit, the 540PS of power has been increased by 30PS and the torque boosted by 10 Nm (7.4 lb-ft) to 550 Nm (405.7 lb-ft), which is on tap at 6,500 revolutions per minute. The Audi R8 V10 quattro accelerates from 0 to 62mph in 3.4 seconds (Coupé) and 3.5 seconds (Spyder) before reaching a top speed of 201mph (Spyder: 200mph).
2019 Audi R8 updates detailed
2019 Audi R8 updates detailed Photos

The 5.2 FSI in the Audi R8 V10 performance quattro generates 620PS instead of the previous 610PS, with peak torque of 580 Nm (427.8 lb-ft) improving upon the previous 560 Nm (413.0 lb-ft). The increase here is primarily the result of an optimised valve train with components made of titanium. The Coupé sprints to 62mph in 3.1 seconds, the Spyder in 3.2 seconds. The propulsive power ends at 205mph and 204mph respectively. 

Modifications to the suspension provide even more stability and precision. The assistance has been retuned both with the optional dynamic steering and the electromechanical power steering. Steering response, transitions between individual drive modes and feedback from the road come across as even more precise across the entire speed range.

Thanks to the enhanced Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC), the Audi R8 V10 performance brakes from 62mph to a standstill up to 1.5 metres earlier; the stopping distance from 124mph is up to five metres shorter – in each case depending on the exterior conditions.

The new Audi R8 V10 quattro is equipped with factory-installed 19-inch wheels. For the standard-fit steel discs Audi supplies red as opposed to black painted calipers as an option. The ceramic brakes generally come with a grey or red finish. The anti-roll bar at the front is optionally made from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP) and aluminium, which cuts weight by around two kilograms.



Tags: , , , , , ,

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles

2019 Audi R8 updates detailed Photos (1 photos)
  • 2019 Audi R8 updates detailed

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue

    Rolls Royce introduces Faberge egg for its Spirit of Ecstasy statue

  2. Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership

    Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership

  3. Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

    Jaguar XE SV Project 8 with Track Pack available as a taxi ride on Nurburgring

  4.  
  5. TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

    TAG Heuer Carrera Calibre Heuer 01 created for Aston Martin

  6. 2018 Mazda6 awarded five star rating by EuroNCAP

    2018 Mazda6 awarded five star rating by EuroNCAP

  7. New Skoda Skala details revealed

    New Skoda Skala details revealed

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI Concept

    Engine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs

  2. 2007 Audi R8

    Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  3. 2003 Audi R8

    Engine: 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs

  4. 2002 Audi R8

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 454.9 kw / 610 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs

  5. 2001 Audi R8

    Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 454.9 kw / 610.0 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HPHennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...

Future Cars

Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybridsPeugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...

Market News

Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial resultsGroupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen details its future lighting technologyVolkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...

Various News

Ford announces new partnership with MahindraFord announces new partnership with Mahindra
Ford is looking for strong partners across the Globe. And India is one of the markets where needs strong support form a local. The Blue Oval announced ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reavealAudi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Copyright CarSession.com