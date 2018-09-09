2019 Audi Q8 priced from 67.400 USD
9 September 2018 14:44:04
Audi has published the price list for the all-new 2019 Audi Q8 SUV. According to the German configuratior, the Q8 will have a price start of 67,400 USD (all prices exclude the $995 destination charge).
In that price you will get some serious standard features like Pre Sense City system,, the 10.1 inch infotainment and navigation technology and the 8.6 inch lower climate control screen. Also, for this amount of money, Audi will give you the 12.3 inch Virtual Cockpit display.
Under the hood, the new Q8 is available only with the 3.0 liter turbocharged unit V6 engine mated to an eight speed automatic transmission. The unit delivers 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft peak of torque. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds. Standard is also the quattro all wheel drive system.
If you are going for the Premium Plus trim, you'll have to pay 71,400 USD, while the top of the line Prestige will cost you at least 76,550 USD.
