2019 Audi A6 to make US debut at New York Auto Show

Audi will use this year New York Auto Show to introduce the all new generation A6, already showcased in Europe, during this March Geneva Motor Show.





The A6 features the revolutionary infotainment system that debuted in the all-new A8 and the A7. The all-new MMI touch response replaces the rotary dial and the conventional buttons and controls of the previous model with two large, high-resolution touch displays. The MMI touch response operating system lets the user arrange the location of central vehicle functions using a drag-and-drop technique, making it as intuitive to use as a smartphone. Up to 32 shortcut buttons can be stored, allowing drivers to customize their preferences.





The latest MMI navigation plus includes a self-learning function that generates search suggestions based on frequently driven routes. The route guidance can also factor in traffic conditions throughout the region with data collected by the online servers run by HERE. Infotainment features such as internet radio streaming and Amazon Music are also accessible through the MMI via the Audi Connect mobile application.





A new damping system provides more precise feedback from the road, allowing for an agile driving experience around town and a more comfortable ride for long distances and on the highway.





The all-new V6 turbocharged engine delivers smooth power and performance paired with a new standard 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that supports the TFSI engine and functions as the main vehicle electrical system to provide enhanced efficiency.





From the side, three distinctive lines reduce the visual height of the A6; the pronounced wheel arches emphasize the vehicle’s quattro DNA, the roof line, which tapers into the flat C-pillars, characterizes the silhouette and the short trunk lid ends in a curved edge for optimized aerodynamics.





The interior of the A6 is larger than the outgoing model with more headroom and shoulder room in both the front and rear and more legroom in the rear. The cargo area can be accessed by the hands-free trunk release with a simple kicking motion under the rear of the vehicle.









