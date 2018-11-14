2019 Audi A5 introduced in US

Along the current generation A4 updates, available in US, Audi is introducing some new features also on the current A5. Similar to the A3 and A4 model lines, A5 models offer more package, trim and design options, and more available driver assistance systems for the 2019 model year.





A Black optic plus package is now available for the A5 Coupe and Sportback which includes a sport suspension, 19” Audi Sport 5-twin-arm design wheels with titanium finish and summer tires, black optic exterior mirror housings, black side sill blades and rear lips spoilers, 3-spoke flat bottom perforated leather steering wheel, piano black inlays and contrast stitching in blue.





New wheel options include standard 18 inch 5-arm dynamic design wheels with all-season tires for the A5 Sportback and Cabriolet models and newly available 20 inch Audi Sport 5-arm-rotor design wheels with titanium matte finish and summer performance tires for the S5 Cabriolet or with the Black Optic package for S5 Coupe and S5 Sportback models. The updated Convenience package available for all A5 models now includes Audi side assist and Audi pre sense rear. Park assist is also now standard for Prestige trims.





Building on the heritage and success of the first generation, the RS 5 Coupe was all-new in 2018, featuring refined design and powerful performance with everyday usability. Updates for 2019 include the addition of an available Alu optic carbon package and Black optic carbon package, which includes 20 inch 5-arm-trapazoid forged wheels with bi-color anthracite finish and summer performance tires, carbon exterior side mirror housings, carbon rear lip spoiler, front spoiler and side trim and a high gloss black exterior kit with quattro script.





Also new for 2019, Audi virtual cockpit, Audi MMI Navigation plus and MMI touch are standard, and a heated steering wheel is available as a standalone option.









Tags: audi, audi a5, 2019 audi a5, audi a5 updates

