2019 Audi A5 introduced in US
14 November 2018 12:12:31
Along the current generation A4 updates, available in US, Audi is introducing some new features also on the current A5. Similar to the A3 and A4 model lines, A5 models offer more package, trim and design options, and more available driver assistance systems for the 2019 model year.
A Black optic plus package is now available for the A5 Coupe and Sportback which includes a sport suspension, 19” Audi Sport 5-twin-arm design wheels with titanium finish and summer tires, black optic exterior mirror housings, black side sill blades and rear lips spoilers, 3-spoke flat bottom perforated leather steering wheel, piano black inlays and contrast stitching in blue.
New wheel options include standard 18 inch 5-arm dynamic design wheels with all-season tires for the A5 Sportback and Cabriolet models and newly available 20 inch Audi Sport 5-arm-rotor design wheels with titanium matte finish and summer performance tires for the S5 Cabriolet or with the Black Optic package for S5 Coupe and S5 Sportback models. The updated Convenience package available for all A5 models now includes Audi side assist and Audi pre sense rear. Park assist is also now standard for Prestige trims.
Building on the heritage and success of the first generation, the RS 5 Coupe was all-new in 2018, featuring refined design and powerful performance with everyday usability. Updates for 2019 include the addition of an available Alu optic carbon package and Black optic carbon package, which includes 20 inch 5-arm-trapazoid forged wheels with bi-color anthracite finish and summer performance tires, carbon exterior side mirror housings, carbon rear lip spoiler, front spoiler and side trim and a high gloss black exterior kit with quattro script.
Also new for 2019, Audi virtual cockpit, Audi MMI Navigation plus and MMI touch are standard, and a heated steering wheel is available as a standalone option.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Volkswagen Tarok concept unveiled in Sao Paulo

Volkswagen has a completely different range for its South-American market. Many of the models sold there are not found anywhere else in the world. That's ...
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP

Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids

Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017

Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology

Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019

A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen

Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal

Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
