2019 Audi A4 updated in US
14 November 2018 12:04:23
Audi is updating one of its best-sellers in US. The 2019 Audi A4 is now ready to order with a series of updates that will increase its appeal and ready it for the future battle with the newly launched BMW 3 Series.
The A4 sedan, A4 allroad and S4 feature more standard technology and updated design and package options for the 2019 model year. Exterior enhancements include new standard S line bumpers front and rear for the A4 sedan, and all A4 family models receive a new rear exhaust system with trapezoidal exhaust pipes.
The A4 allroad receives Audi MMI Navigation plus with MMI® touch standard at the Premium Plus trim. Additional tech updates on the A4 sedan and A4 allroad include two USB charge ports for the rear seat passengers and Audi phone box with wireless charging and signal booster standard for Premium Plus.
Enhanced packages include an updated Sport package available for the A4 sedan, which now includes aluminum ellipse inlays. The available updated Convenience package for all A4 models now includes Audi side assist and Audi pre sense rear.
For the first time on the 2019 model year, the S4 is available at the Premium trim level and includes sport suspension, S model exterior elements, 18-inch 5-double-spoke-star design wheels with summer tires and diamond stitched S sport seats with power side bolsters and massage function.
2019 Audi A4 updated in US Photos (1 photos)
