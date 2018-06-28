Home » News » Audi » 2019 Audi A4 sedan and Avant updated

2019 Audi A4 sedan and Avant updated

28 June 2018

It is one of the oldest cars in Audi range and now is ready for a easy make-up. The current A4 range is being updated in both versions, sedan and estate.

The design-oriented changes sharpen the look of SE and Sport versions and raise the S line specification profile with an even more purposeful new treatment.

Externally, the stance adopted by SE and Sport versions comes courtesy of a revised front and rear bumper design, more pronounced side skirts, a special finish for the Singleframe and side air inlet grilles, a roof edge spoiler in Avant versions and a rear diffuser flanked by new look trapezoidal tailpipes. SE versions will retain wheels of the same 17-inch diameter but in a new design while Sport models will upgrade to a new, larger 18-inch wheel.

The look of S line and Black Edition models is accentuated at the front by a striking new 3D-look Singleframe.

At 19 inches those wheels are now larger and newly designed in the S line specification, contributing to the more muscular profile, and at the rear a new, more contoured S line diffuser separates the new look tailpipes. To round off the exterior updates for these versions a new colour– Turbo Blue – will be available exclusively in conjunction with Black Edition specification.
2019 Audi A4 sedan and Avant updated Photos

On top of their already extensive range of equipment SE versions gain MMI navigation (SD card-based), a seven-inch colour Driver’s Information System to replace the original five-inch monochrome version, an upgraded multi-function steering wheel controlling a wider range of functions and auto-folding door mirrors.

Additions to the Sport specification include four-way lumbar adjustment for the driver and front passenger seats and auto-folding door mirrors. The latter are also now included for S line and Black Edition models, as is the high beam assist function for automatic toggling between dipped and high headlight beams as required.

Pricing for the new 2019 Model Year A4 models will be confirmed closer to their open-for-order date later this summer ahead of first deliveries towards the end of 2018.


