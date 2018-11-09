2019 Audi A3 updates detailed

Audi is updating the current range of the A3 hatchback in the US. The compact car is on the market for a long time and needs constant updates to keep the pace with its rivals, especially with the recently launched Mercedes A-Class.





The 2019 A3 model line comes with more standard technologies and newly available driver assistance. This year, all A3 models at the Premium Plus and Prestige trims will come equipped with standard full LED headlights, LED taillights with dynamic rear turn signals, and Audi phone box with wireless charging and signal booster.





A3 models at the Premium trim are now equipped with standard Audi smartphone interface and new standard 17-inch 5-arm-design wheels with all-season tires. Park assist, a new driver assistance feature that assists the driver with parallel and perpendicular parking by taking control of the steering while the driver accelerates, shifts gears and brakes, is now standard on the A3 and S3 Sedan at the Prestige trim.





An updated Convenience package for the A3 Sedan and Cabriolet now includes Audi side assist and the LED interior lighting package, as well as high-gloss aluminum window surrounds for the Sedan. On the A3 Cabriolet, high-gloss aluminum window surrounds are now standard.





S3 models feature standard brushed aluminum illuminated inlays or available Audi Sport carbon illuminated inlays. A 19-inch 5-arm-wing design anthracite wheel with summer tires is newly available for the S3. An updated Black optic package for the S3 includes new 19 inch 5-arm rotor design, titanium matte wheels with summer tires, black optic exterior kit and exterior mirror housings in high gloss black.





The 2019 RS3 features updated packages offering customers more technology and performance options. 19 inch 5-arm-blade design titanium wheels with summer performance tires are now standard equipped, along with a direct tire pressure monitoring system. Audi phone box with wireless charging and signal booster is now standard, as is an extended leather package including the leatherette covered door, armrests and kneepads with contrast stitching.





A newly standard storage package includes two USB charge ports for the rear seats and a 12V outlet for the trunk. The RS fixed sport suspension is available as a standalone option.













