2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio receive new engines
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio receive new engines
21 August 2018 06:01:45
All manufacturers are adapting their range to the new emissions regulations. They will start acting this autumn, so most producers announced changes. Also Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio ranges have been refreshed for 2019 to include the latest range of Euro 6D engines, increased standard specification and the introduction of the Giulia Veloce Ti to the line-up, while coming with five years warranty, three years servicing and five years roadside assistance.
The 2019 Giulia and Stelvio models see the introduction of the new Euro 6D engines. Diesel models now benefit from the addition of AdBlue, which provides a reduction in NOx emissions but also sees the 2.2 150hp and 2.2 180hp turbo diesel engines gain an additional 10hp.
The Veloce Ti now joins the Giulia line-up offering the look and feel of the Quadrifoglio with Veloce performance, priced from £45,500 OTR. Building on the Veloce, the Ti adds Quadrifoglio leather and Alcantara heated sports seats with eight-way adjustment, Carbon interior trim with leather dashboard, ambient lighting, black headlining, illuminated Carbon door sills and climate pack to enhance the sporting ambiance of the interior. Externally it adds 19-inch dark five-hole Quadrifoglio alloy wheels (previously only available on the Quadrifoglio), Carbon V-grille and mirror caps, lighting pack and red brake calipers as a nod to the range topper. To bring it even closer to its big brother the Veloce Ti can be optionally specified with any Quadrifoglio paint colour, including Competizione Red and Trofeo White, as well as an optional Carbon Pack which adds Quadrifoglio carbon fibre lip spoiler, Quadrifoglio side-skirts with carbon fibre insert and carbon fibre gearshift insert for £1,650.
All versions of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio now come with the 8.8-inch Alfa Connect with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
The standard content of the Stelvio range has also been bolstered with the Super trim level now including Michelin CrossClimate Winter tyres (M+S) to its standard equipment list, while the Speciale also adds rear privacy glass, aluminium kick plates and black brake calipers. Stelvio Quadrifoglio models will also come with rear privacy glass, black anodized brake calipers and 20-inch silver five-hole alloy wheels to complete the look.
The 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio are available to order now price from £32,490 and £36,990 respectively.
