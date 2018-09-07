Home » News » Fiat » 2019 Abarth 595 updates launched in UK

2019 Abarth 595 updates launched in UK

7 September 2018

Abarth is updating the range of its 595 model, the little pocket rocket as we all call it, on the UK market. Two new colours have been introduced to the range, Adrenaline Green on the 595 Competizione and Trofeo, with Asphalt Grey available on the Turismo. 

The new Record Monza Active exhaust is introduced as a standard feature on the 595 Competizione and Trofeo, featuring an active valve controlled by a Sport button. When pressed, the Sport button opens the exhaust valve and the engine rumble becomes deeper and bolder. The driver can choose a more composed engine sound or a tougher, sportier – and more traditionally Abarth – roar.

Available in a choice of hatchback or convertible, the new 595 range features four versions - 595, 595 Trofeo, 595 Turismo and 595 Competizione. All Abarth 595 models come with a Euro 6D-Temp compliant 1.4 T-Jet engine with power levels ranging from 145hp to 180hp.

The 595 is Abarth's entry-level model and offers all the standard equipment needed. For instance, the 595 has a flat-bottom steering wheel with a satin chrome centre stripe. A Sport button which, in this case, adjusts maximum torque output, the power steering and accelerator pedal settings. The braking system is specific to Abarth and ensures top-notch safety by fitting ventilated 284mm discs on the front and 240mm discs on the rear. The 595 Trofeo is the special series filled with plenty of performance-oriented equipment, such as Abarth Telemetry to monitor performance at all times and Koni rear suspension with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology to optimise the driving experience.
The Abarth 695 Rivale remains available in the complete model range. The aim of the 695 Rivale is to go beyond the traditional values of Abarth by embracing the unique allure of Riva. Its style is inspired by the Riva “56 Rivale” open, one of the most elegant and fastest yachts the Sarnico yard has ever built.

The Abarth 595 Competizione is the pinnacle of performance. It delivers 180hp and now comes fitted with the new Active Record Monza exhaust as standard, which can also be equipped with an optional mechanical self-locking differential.

Abarth 595 Turismo is designed for drivers who want comfort and style. Under the bonnet, the engine delivers 165hp, offering a power-to-weight ratio of 6.3kg/hp and acceleration from zero to 62mph in 7.3 seconds. Inside, it features crafted Abarth leather sports seats and door panel inserts, the perfect complement for the elegant style of 595 Turismo. The Turismo now comes with the new Urban Pack as standard which includes parking sensors, rain sensor and dusk sensor.

The new Abarth 595 range is available to order now priced from £15,980.


