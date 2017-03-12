2018 Volvo XC60 - Official pictures and details
12 March 2017 06:40:30
|Tweet
Volvo has officially unveiled the 2018 Volvo XC60. The new Swedish SUV comes with a spectacular design which was heavily inspired by the XC90 big brother. On the front side of the car you will see a massive grille with a prominent hood and those lights which carry Thor's Hammer signature. At the back you will get the same treatment as the one on the XC90.
"We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan", said Volvo CEO, Hakan Samuelsson.
Inside the cabin, Volvo has put all the technologies and goodies seen on XC90. Lots of clever technology that can assist the driver and more safety systems.
"We have focused on building a car that can deliver pleasure to all of your senses – from a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride. We've paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life," added Samuelsson.
Under the hood, the 2018 Volvo XC60 can be ordered with two diesel, two petrol and one hybrid power-train. If you like a diesel engine you can get the D4 with 190 HP or the D5 with 235 HP. If you are a petrol fan than you can order the T5 with 254 HP or the T6 with 320 horsepower. The hybrid version is called T8 and has 407 horsepower.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Vanda Dendrobium Concept is a Formula 1 inspired hypercar
2018 Volvo XC60 - Official pictures and details
Nissan Micra Bose Personal Edition launched in Geneva
-
PSA Peugeot-Citroen announced real fuel consumption for its cars
The smallest Rolls Royce, donated for hospital
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon special edition introduced
Related Specs
1979 Volvo 262 CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A
1946 Volvo PV 60Engine: Inline-6, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A
2000 Volvo S60 PCC ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2003 Volvo S60 REngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2002 Volvo ACC2 ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Gadgets
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Videos
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...