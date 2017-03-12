2018 Volvo XC60 - Official pictures and details

Volvo has officially unveiled the 2018 Volvo XC60. The new Swedish SUV comes with a spectacular design which was heavily inspired by the XC90 big brother. On the front side of the car you will see a massive grille with a prominent hood and those lights which carry Thor's Hammer signature. At the back you will get the same treatment as the one on the XC90.





"We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan", said Volvo CEO, Hakan Samuelsson.





Inside the cabin, Volvo has put all the technologies and goodies seen on XC90. Lots of clever technology that can assist the driver and more safety systems.





"We have focused on building a car that can deliver pleasure to all of your senses – from a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride. We've paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life," added Samuelsson.





Under the hood, the 2018 Volvo XC60 can be ordered with two diesel, two petrol and one hybrid power-train. If you like a diesel engine you can get the D4 with 190 HP or the D5 with 235 HP. If you are a petrol fan than you can order the T5 with 254 HP or the T6 with 320 horsepower. The hybrid version is called T8 and has 407 horsepower.





Tags: 2017 geneva motor show, 2017 volvo xc60, 2018 volvo xc60, 2018 xc60, volvo, volvo xc60

Posted in Volvo, New Vehicles

Source: Volvo