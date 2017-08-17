2018 Volvo XC60 can be used to see the solar eclipse

A solar eclipse is a phenomenon that everyone wants to see. And Volvo knows that, so it wants to use this in his favour. So Volvo USA team of designers has developed a custom eclipse viewer for the standard panoramic moonroof in the all-new 2018 XC60.





The viewers will be shipped to select Volvo retailers along the eclipse’s path, allowing individuals to view the August 21, 2017 event comfortably in the all-new XC60.





The XC60 Panoramic Moonroof Eclipse Viewer is made with an ISO-certified 12312-2 material and features a magnetized frame to attach to the XC60’s roof. The size of the XC60’s panoramic moonroof allows viewing from all five seats in the vehicle.





Select Volvo retailers in the eclipse’s path of totality in Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Missouri and South Carolina will be prioritized for the limited number of viewers.





Volvo’s “Racing The Sun” campaign will broadcast the 2017 total solar eclipse in 4K high-resolution, 360 degree video and, for the first time, in immersive virtual reality. More on that program can be found at www.racingthesun.com.









Tags: 2018 volvo xc60, solar eclipse, volvo xc60, volvo xc60 solar eclipse, xc60 panoramic moonroof eclipse viewer

Posted in Volvo, Various News