2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced

When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest cars in the world.





Now, Volvo and its performance division Polestar are joining fores to make a safe car even faster. Volvo V60 Polestar used in the FIA World Touring Car Championship has become faster with the introduction of the new Model Year 2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car.





Aerodynamic enhancements made from lightweight carbon fibre material have increased the car’s downforce by 30%, improving the performance and handling of the car and ensuring it can attend to urgent incidents of the races as quickly as possible.





The 367-hp Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car heads the FIA WTCC field ahead of races and during incidents. The car is equipped with a roll cage, rescue and communication equipment in order to meet the rigorous technical and safety requirements set by the FIA, the International Motorsport Federation, and WTCC promoter Eurosport Events.





Thed Björk, currently leading the 2017 WTCC drivers’ championship by half a point for Polestar Cyan Racing, has been part of the development of the updated Volvo V60 Polestar.





The aerodynamic enhancements of the standard Model Year 18 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar include a new front splitter, side sills and a rear spoiler extension, all made in lightweight carbon fibre, increasing the downforce by 30 per cent.





The new Model Year 18 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car will make its first appearance in the FIA WTCC Race of Japan on October 28-29th, broadcast live on Eurosport.









Tags: 2018 volvo v60 polestar wtcc safety car, volvo, volvo v60, volvo v60 polestar

