2018 Volvo S60 and V60 Polestar introduced

28 August 2017 18:01:03

Being so long on the market, the S60 and V60 are receiving a special treatment from Polestar, the sporty division of Volvo. The 2018 versions of the S60 and V60 Polestar come with a new aerodynamic package and some new goodies inside. More than 250 components have been changed compared to the ‘standard’ Volvo model.

The new aerodynamic exterior package has been developed jointly by the engineers of Polestar and Cyan Racing, the motorsport partner of Polestar, with data and learnings derived from the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) programme

The aerodynamic enhancements include a new front splitter, side sills and a rear spoiler extension, all made in lightweight carbon fibre, increasing the downforce by 30 per cent. The new components increase grip and high-speed stability.
Other visual changes include high-gloss black Polestar diamond cut wheels, carbon fibre door mirror casings and a new colour; Bursting Blue Metallic. The interior has been updated with a new seat upholstery, blue contrast stitching and Polestar embroidering.

The S60 and V60 Polestar retains the 367-hp Drive-E engine, one of the most powerful four-cylinder production engines in the world, with fuel consumption and emissions at a class-leading level of 7,8 l/100 km and 179 CO2g/km.


