Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen Touareg to be revealed in China
2018 Volkswagen Touareg to be revealed in China
9 February 2018 17:57:41
|Tweet
We are getting closer and closer to the unveil of the new generation Volkswagen Touareg. The biggest SUV in the Volkswagen range is old and needs a refresh as soon as possible.
Now Volkswagen is kicking off the new automotive year with the world premiere of the new Touareg. The brand's flagship is the next milestone in the largest model campaign by Volkswagen. Standing at the top of the model range, the world premiere of the top vehicle will take place in China, the world's strongest growing SUV market and the company’s largest individual market.
The new Touareg makes the brand’s standards clear. The highly expressive design by Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, and his team give it an unmistakable appearance that is strong in character. A phalanx of innovative assistance systems gives it a maximum degree of safety and comfort.
One of the largest digital cockpits in its class, the Innovision Cockpit, opens up a new type of infotainment environment. Its connectivity makes it a driving internet node. The drivetrain, air suspension, rear-wheel steering and roll stabilisation will all be there.
With the new Touareg, Volkswagen is continuing the success story of this model series into a third generation.
The exclusive SUV C-segment is currently one of the fastest growing segments in global automotive markets and is expected to double its volume by the year 2023 in China, for example.
The Touareg has demonstrated its performance power and driving capabilities impressively in around one million units ever since the model series launched in 2002.
Volkswagen is revealing the new Touareg and the entire range of its technical capabilities and comprehensive features for the first time in a world premiere on 23 March 2018 in Beijing.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
Concept Cars
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
Various News
Rafael Nadal receives its own Kia Stinger
Everybody understood that the new Stinger is Kia's best model so far. Fast, with premium touches and awesome design. To convince even more the European ...
Everybody understood that the new Stinger is Kia's best model so far. Fast, with premium touches and awesome design. To convince even more the European ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen delivered 15 units of the Polo GTI R5 rally car
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...