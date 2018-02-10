2018 Volkswagen Touareg - first official sketch

Volkswagen has published the first official sketch with the upcoming 2018 Volkswagen Touareg. The new generation will be officially unveiled on 23 March during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show. Why China? Because here has been the world's strongest growing SUV market in 2017 and because China is Volkswagen's largest individual market.





The design of the new 2018 Volkswagen Touareg was signed by Kalus Bischoff and his team. According to rumors, the new Touareg will feature lots of exterior accessories seen for the first time in the T-Prime Concept GTE.





A phalanx of innovative assistance systems give it a maximum degree of safety and comfort. Volkswagen said the new 2018 Touareg will get the Innovision Cockpit. We don't have many info about this new technology but we are pretty sure that it will get influences from the interior seen also on the T-Prime Concept GTE.





The drive train, air suspension, rear-wheel steering and roll stabilisation all ensure a safe and dynamic driving experience.

