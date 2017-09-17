2018 Volkswagen T-Roc is available for sale. The cheapest VW SUV is here

Volkswagen T-Roc is now available for sale in Germany. The world premiere of the new compact crossover took place three weeks ago and it was first seen during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.





In Germany, the new Volkswagen T-Roc starts from 20,390 Euros, which makes it 2,540 Euros cheaper than the Golf. If you are going for the mid-range T-Roc style you will have to pay at least 22,590 Euros for the version equipped with the 1.0 TSI 115 horsepower engine. If you are going for the 2.0 TDI with 150 horsepower, the price goes up to 31,825 Euros.





The Volkswagen T-Roc Sport starts at 30,800 Euros and is available in the 2.0 TSI DSG 4Motion 190 horsepower version. The TDI starts at 32,100 Euros.





The new T-Roc comes with a wide radiator grille unit with integrated dual headlights and the repositioned light signature. The lines of the elongated silhouette are on the other hand characterised by a particularly striking chrome element that runs from the A-pillars across the complete side roof line all the way into the C-pillar and is reminiscent in form of a coupe. The off-road look is enhanced by all-round, dark plastic trim, which protects the bodywork around the wheel arches and side sills, as well as the vehicle's front and rear.





The interior has been adapted to the exterior design. It has a robust SUV feel and modern treatment of surfaces. The interplay between the Active Info Display and the specific infotainment system creates a new, digital cockpit.

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles

Source: Volkswagen