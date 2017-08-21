Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details

2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details

21 August 2017 10:44:14

Volkswagen will unveil the 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Today, the German car manufacturer has devlivered some pictures and details with the new car. 

On the design side, the 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift will feature modified front and rear bumpers, full-LED headlighst and new alloy wheels. There are also some new colors for the bodywork. 

2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details
2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details Photos
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift will come with the new 9.2 inch display which can be ordered with Gesture Control. The infotainment system has Media Control app which can be used if you have a smartphone or a tabler. 

Under the hood, the 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift will get two diesel units and three TSI petrol engines. The most important one is the 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower and Active Cylinder Management which deactivates two of the four cylinders in defined operating phases to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles

Source: Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details Photos (3 photos)
  • 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Need for Speed Payback - The new BMW M5 is the star

    Need for Speed Payback - The new BMW M5 is the star

  2. This it the new 2018 BMW M5 - Official pictures and details

    This it the new 2018 BMW M5 - Official pictures and details

  3. 4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details

    4.4 M kilometers with the new Cayenne - Official pictures and details

  4.  
  5. 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details

    2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details

  6. Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept - Official pictures and details

    Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Concept - Official pictures and details

  7. BMW Z4 Concept - First official video

    BMW Z4 Concept - First official video

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary

    Engine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32

    Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  3. 2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12

    Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  4. 1997 Volkswagen W12 Concept

    Engine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm

  5. 2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo Concept

    Engine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Vauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiledVauxhall Vivaro Tourer Elite and Combi Plus unveiled
Vauxhall will try to target not only those who look for an utility vehicle with its current Vivaro range. Debuting at next month’s 2017 Frankfurt Motor ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introducedABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS2018 Volkswagen Atlas receives Top Safety Pick from IIHS
Volkswagen decided it can not abandon the US market, even if its reputation was seriously shaken by the Dieselgate scandal. The German manufacturer introduced ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com