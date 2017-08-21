2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift - Official pictures and details

Volkswagen will unveil the 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Today, the German car manufacturer has devlivered some pictures and details with the new car.





On the design side, the 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift will feature modified front and rear bumpers, full-LED headlighst and new alloy wheels. There are also some new colors for the bodywork.





Inside the cabin, the 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift will come with the new 9.2 inch display which can be ordered with Gesture Control. The infotainment system has Media Control app which can be used if you have a smartphone or a tabler.





Under the hood, the 2018 Volkswagen Sportsvan facelift will get two diesel units and three TSI petrol engines. The most important one is the 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower and Active Cylinder Management which deactivates two of the four cylinders in defined operating phases to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Tags: 2018 volkswagen sportsvan, 2018 volkswagen sportsvan facelift, volkswagen sportsvan

Source: Volkswagen