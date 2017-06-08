2018 Volkswagen Polo will be revealed on June 16

Volkswagen has officially announced that it will celebrate the world premiere of the 2018 Polo on June 16 at 11 AM CEST. The event will took place in Berlin but no other details have been offered.





Until now we do know that the new generation Volkswagen Polo will be based on the MQB A0 architecture and will borrow some styling cues from Golf facelift. The interior will also carry over the buttons and the seats seen on the Golf.





Under the hood, the new 2018 Volkswagen Polo will come, at launch, with three different engine options. On the diesel side we have the 1.6 liter TDI with 80, 90 or 110 horsepower. If you are a petrol fan that you should know that the 1.2 and the 1.4 TSI engine will be replaced. The new Polo will come with a 1.0 liter with 65, 75, 95 and 110 horsepower and with a 1.5 liter that delivers 125 and 150 horsepower.

Tags: 2018 polo, 2018 volkswagen polo, volkswagen polo

Posted in Acura, New Vehicles