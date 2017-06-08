2018 Volkswagen Polo will be revealed on June 16
8 June 2017 11:35:21
|Tweet
Volkswagen has officially announced that it will celebrate the world premiere of the 2018 Polo on June 16 at 11 AM CEST. The event will took place in Berlin but no other details have been offered.
Until now we do know that the new generation Volkswagen Polo will be based on the MQB A0 architecture and will borrow some styling cues from Golf facelift. The interior will also carry over the buttons and the seats seen on the Golf.
Under the hood, the new 2018 Volkswagen Polo will come, at launch, with three different engine options. On the diesel side we have the 1.6 liter TDI with 80, 90 or 110 horsepower. If you are a petrol fan that you should know that the 1.2 and the 1.4 TSI engine will be replaced. The new Polo will come with a 1.0 liter with 65, 75, 95 and 110 horsepower and with a 1.5 liter that delivers 125 and 150 horsepower.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
2018 Volkswagen Polo will be revealed on June 16
911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is a 500 units limited edition with exterior, interior and performance tweaks
-
The Grand Tour season two will start in October
Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass
2018 Kia Stonic - First design sketches
Related Specs
1999 Acura NSX Alex Zanardi EditionEngine: V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 304.0 nm / 224.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2002 Acura RD-X ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhpN/A
2002 Acura DN-X ConceptN/A, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhpN/A
2004 Acura TL A-Spec ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6200 rpmN/A
2005 Acura RL A-Spec ConceptEngine: 90 Degree, Aluminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 352.51 nm / 260 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Rob Melville named design director at McLaren
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...