2018 Volkswagen Polo - Official teaser pictures

13 June 2017 14:07:42

Volkswagen has published two teaser pictures with the upcoming 2018 Polo. The world premiere of the new generation Polo will took place in Berlin on June 16 at 11 AM CEST. 

Until now we do know that the new generation Volkswagen Polo will be based on the MQB A0 architecture and will borrow some styling cues from Golf facelift. The interior will also carry over the buttons and the seats seen on the Golf. 

Under the hood, the new 2018 Volkswagen Polo will come, at launch, with three different engine options. On the diesel side we have the 1.6 liter TDI with 80, 90 or 110 horsepower. If you are a petrol fan that you should know that the 1.2 and the 1.4 TSI engine will be replaced. The new Polo will come with a 1.0 liter with 65, 75, 95 and 110 horsepower and with a 1.5 liter that delivers 125 and 150 horsepower. 

Source: Volkswagen

