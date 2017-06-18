Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen Polo is here - Official pictures and details
2018 Volkswagen Polo is here - Official pictures and details
18 June 2017 06:07:28
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Volkswagen Polo. The new model has an evolutionary design and comes with bigger body.
The new generation Polo is 4.053 mm long, 1.751 mm wide and 1.446 mm tall. The wheelbase is clocked at 2.563 mm which means it is 96 mm longer than the previous generation.
As you already know, the new Polo is based on the MQB A0 platforms, the same which is under the new Ibiza. The new 2018 Volkswagen Polo will be offered in three different trims (Trendline, Comfortline and Highline) and with three design packs (R-Line, Black and Style).
Under the hood, the 2018 Volkswagen Polo will be offered with three petrol units and one diesel engine. On the petrol side we have the 1.0 MPI with 65 and 75 horsepower, the 1.0 TSI with 95 and 115 HP and the 1.5 liter with 150 horsepower. If you are a diesel fan, Volkswagen can offer the 1.6 TDI with 80 or 95 horsepower.
The Polo GTI will come with the 2.0 liter TSI engine which delivers 200 horsepower.
