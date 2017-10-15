2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI will be available only with DSG

Volkswagen has officially revealed that the 2018 Jetta GLI will ditch the manual transmission. For now on, the car will be offered only with a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG). According to officials, less tahn 30% of the models were ordered with a stick.





For now there are no info of mechanichal changes. As a result, the 2018 Jetta GLI will keep the 2.0 liter turbocharged unit rated at 210 horsepower and 280 Nm peak of torque.





Thanks to removing the manual transmission, the entry-level Jetta GLI will have a start price of 30,395 USD.

Also, the 2018 Jetta GLI will come with some minor equipment upgrades. We are talking about a special new two-tone Anthracite 18 inch aluminiul wheels, LED headlights and LED taillights.





