2018 Volkswagen Jetta GLI will be available only with DSG
15 October 2017 10:02:20
Volkswagen has officially revealed that the 2018 Jetta GLI will ditch the manual transmission. For now on, the car will be offered only with a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (DSG). According to officials, less tahn 30% of the models were ordered with a stick.
For now there are no info of mechanichal changes. As a result, the 2018 Jetta GLI will keep the 2.0 liter turbocharged unit rated at 210 horsepower and 280 Nm peak of torque.
Thanks to removing the manual transmission, the entry-level Jetta GLI will have a start price of 30,395 USD.
Also, the 2018 Jetta GLI will come with some minor equipment upgrades. We are talking about a special new two-tone Anthracite 18 inch aluminiul wheels, LED headlights and LED taillights.
