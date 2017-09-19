Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf US pricing announced
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf US pricing announced
19 September 2017 17:42:54
|Tweet
Volkswagen tries to erase Dieselgate from Americans memory, and promotes more and more green vehicles. One of the most affordable is the refreshed e-Golf, which is upgraded for model year 2017, with a longer EPA-estimated range, better fuel economy and more power than its predecessor. The starting Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the e-Golf SE is just $30,495.
For 2017, Volkswagen is using an updated lithium-ion battery with an increased energy capacity of 35.8 kWh, up from 24.2 kWh. The revised battery helps increase the vehicle’s range from an EPA-estimated total range of 83 miles to 125 miles on a single charge. The 7.2 kW on-board charger is now standard on all trims, which enables the battery to be charged in less than six hours at a 240V charging station.
When equipped with DC Fast Charging (optional on SE, standard on Limited Edition and SEL Premium), the battery can be charged up to 80 percent within an hour at a DC fast charging station.
For city driving, the EPA estimated fuel economy is 126 MPGe; highway driving is rated at 111 MPGe; and combined city/ highway at 119 MPGe, improved over the 2016 EPA estimates of 126, 105 and 116, respectively.
The electric motor on the 2017 e-Golf has been upgraded as well. Where the 2016 e-Golf utilized an 85 kW electric motor developing 115 horsepower, the new 100 kW electric motor develops 134 horsepower. At the same time, the maximum torque of the electric motor has been boosted from 199 pound-feet to 214 lb-ft. The 2017 e-Golf runs zero to 60 mph faster than its predecessor—now in just 9.6 seconds—and its top speed increases to 85 mph.
New color options, restyled bumpers, front fenders, headlights, grille and decor head the stylistic changes, along with revised seat trim inside.
The e-Golf SE ($30,495) trim now offers more standard equipment, including an 8-inch glass-covered touchscreen display, LED taillights, cruise control, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, and the 7.2 kW on-board charger. A DC Fast Charging package is available for $995.
The e-Golf Limited Edition ($33,795) adds DC Fast Charging capability, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, and Park Distance Control (ParkPilot), with a new feature called Maneuver Braking (arriving late in the model year), which can help driver avoid or mitigate the effects of a collision with stationary objects while parking.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Nissan Pathfinder US pricing announced
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
2018 Nissan Versa US pricing announced
-
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship
Land Rover Discovery tows 110-ton road train in Australia
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2005 Volkswagen Golf GTIEngine: All Aluminum FSI Inline-4 w/Turbocharger, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 1500-5000 rpm
2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI-650Engine: W12, Power: 477.0 kw / 639.6 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
2006 Volkswagen Golf R GTIEngine: APR Tuned FSI Inline-4, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhp, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340 ft lbs
New Vehicles
2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Volkswagen Atlas receives top score from NHTSA
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...