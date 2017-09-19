2018 Volkswagen e-Golf US pricing announced

Volkswagen tries to erase Dieselgate from Americans memory, and promotes more and more green vehicles. One of the most affordable is the refreshed e-Golf, which is upgraded for model year 2017, with a longer EPA-estimated range, better fuel economy and more power than its predecessor. The starting Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the e-Golf SE is just $30,495.





For 2017, Volkswagen is using an updated lithium-ion battery with an increased energy capacity of 35.8 kWh, up from 24.2 kWh. The revised battery helps increase the vehicle’s range from an EPA-estimated total range of 83 miles to 125 miles on a single charge. The 7.2 kW on-board charger is now standard on all trims, which enables the battery to be charged in less than six hours at a 240V charging station.





When equipped with DC Fast Charging (optional on SE, standard on Limited Edition and SEL Premium), the battery can be charged up to 80 percent within an hour at a DC fast charging station.





For city driving, the EPA estimated fuel economy is 126 MPGe; highway driving is rated at 111 MPGe; and combined city/ highway at 119 MPGe, improved over the 2016 EPA estimates of 126, 105 and 116, respectively.





The electric motor on the 2017 e-Golf has been upgraded as well. Where the 2016 e-Golf utilized an 85 kW electric motor developing 115 horsepower, the new 100 kW electric motor develops 134 horsepower. At the same time, the maximum torque of the electric motor has been boosted from 199 pound-feet to 214 lb-ft. The 2017 e-Golf runs zero to 60 mph faster than its predecessor—now in just 9.6 seconds—and its top speed increases to 85 mph.





New color options, restyled bumpers, front fenders, headlights, grille and decor head the stylistic changes, along with revised seat trim inside.





The e-Golf SE ($30,495) trim now offers more standard equipment, including an 8-inch glass-covered touchscreen display, LED taillights, cruise control, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, and the 7.2 kW on-board charger. A DC Fast Charging package is available for $995.





The e-Golf Limited Edition ($33,795) adds DC Fast Charging capability, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, and Park Distance Control (ParkPilot), with a new feature called Maneuver Braking (arriving late in the model year), which can help driver avoid or mitigate the effects of a collision with stationary objects while parking.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen e-golf, volkswagen e-golf us pricing, volkswagen electric golf

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles