Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
23 March 2017 15:00:36
|Tweet
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched “Luv Bug,” the first TV spot featuring the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, which is scheduled to arrive at showrooms later this spring.
Debuting during Primetime on March 20th, “Luv Bug” heralds the arrival of Volkswagen’s expanded SUV lineup by sharing the story of a couple whose relationship results in the growth of both their family and their vehicle.
“Luv Bug” shows the evolution of the Volkswagen brand through the eyes of a growing American family, as they graduate from the iconic Beetle to the compact Jetta sedan then to the Tiguan and eventually to all-new 2018 Atlas,” said Vinay Shahani, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Volkswagen of America.
Featuring the song, “The Birds and the Bees” by Dean Martin, the spot also introduces the tagline “Life’s as big as you make it,” speaking to the versatility and spaciousness that the Atlas offers for both families and adventure-seekers alike.
Built in Volkswagen’s manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Atlas is the biggest Volkswagen ever built in and for the U.S. market, and it has been specifically tailored to meet the needs of the American consumer.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...