2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial

Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched “Luv Bug,” the first TV spot featuring the all-new 2018 Volkswagen Atlas, which is scheduled to arrive at showrooms later this spring.





Debuting during Primetime on March 20th, “Luv Bug” heralds the arrival of Volkswagen’s expanded SUV lineup by sharing the story of a couple whose relationship results in the growth of both their family and their vehicle.





“Luv Bug” shows the evolution of the Volkswagen brand through the eyes of a growing American family, as they graduate from the iconic Beetle to the compact Jetta sedan then to the Tiguan and eventually to all-new 2018 Atlas,” said Vinay Shahani, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Volkswagen of America.





Featuring the song, “The Birds and the Bees” by Dean Martin, the spot also introduces the tagline “Life’s as big as you make it,” speaking to the versatility and spaciousness that the Atlas offers for both families and adventure-seekers alike.





Built in Volkswagen’s manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Atlas is the biggest Volkswagen ever built in and for the U.S. market, and it has been specifically tailored to meet the needs of the American consumer.













Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen atlas, volkswagen commercial, volkswagen atlas spot, 2018 volkswagen atlas

Posted in Volkswagen, Videos