Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip
2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip
15 March 2017 15:24:32
|Tweet
Volkswagen has published the first promo clip of the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon model. As you already know, the CC replacement was unveiled during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. In the first video we have the chance to see the R-Line version of the Arteon.
“The athletic lines of the Arteon embody a highly functional overall concept. Form and function find common ground here in a progressive way. In contrast to classic saloons, the gran turismo offers more space and flexibility thanks to its long wheelbase, coupé-like fastback design and large rear hatch”, said Tobias Sühlmann, responsible for the Arteon's exterior design.
Under the hood, the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon will be offered with two petrol units and one diesel. On the petrol side you can get the 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower or the 2.0 liter TSI with 190 or 280 horsepower. If you are a diesel fan than you can chose the 2.0 TDI which is offered in 150, 190 and 240 horsepower versions.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Gadgets
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Videos
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...