Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip

2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip

15 March 2017 15:24:32

Volkswagen has published the first promo clip of the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon model. As you already know, the CC replacement was unveiled during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. In the first video we have the chance to see the R-Line version of the Arteon. 

“The athletic lines of the Arteon embody a highly functional overall concept. Form and function find common ground here in a progressive way. In contrast to classic saloons, the gran turismo offers more space and flexibility thanks to its long wheelbase, coupé-like fastback design and large rear hatch”, said Tobias Sühlmann, responsible for the Arteon's exterior design.

Under the hood, the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon will be offered with two petrol units and one diesel. On the petrol side you can get the 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower or the 2.0 liter TSI with 190 or 280 horsepower. If you are a diesel fan than you can chose the 2.0 TDI which is offered in 150, 190 and 240 horsepower versions.
 
 
 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles

Source: Volkswagen

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip

    2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip

  2. 2017 Hyundai i30 N - First official pictures

    2017 Hyundai i30 N - First official pictures

  3. Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future

    Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future

  4.  
  5. Porsche introduces the revised 911 GT3

    Porsche introduces the revised 911 GT3

  6. Brabus Adventure Mercedes G 500 4x4

    Brabus Adventure Mercedes G 500 4x4

  7. Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine

    Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary

    Engine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32

    Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  3. 2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12

    Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  4. 1997 Volkswagen W12 Concept

    Engine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm

  5. 2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo Concept

    Engine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machineHyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Audi scores US record sales in 2016Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...

Gadgets

BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours raceCadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...

Videos

Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaserVolkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Copyright CarSession.com