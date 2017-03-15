2018 Volkswagen Arteon - The first promo clip

Volkswagen has published the first promo clip of the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon model. As you already know, the CC replacement was unveiled during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. In the first video we have the chance to see the R-Line version of the Arteon.





“The athletic lines of the Arteon embody a highly functional overall concept. Form and function find common ground here in a progressive way. In contrast to classic saloons, the gran turismo offers more space and flexibility thanks to its long wheelbase, coupé-like fastback design and large rear hatch”, said Tobias Sühlmann, responsible for the Arteon's exterior design.





Under the hood, the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon will be offered with two petrol units and one diesel. On the petrol side you can get the 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower or the 2.0 liter TSI with 190 or 280 horsepower. If you are a diesel fan than you can chose the 2.0 TDI which is offered in 150, 190 and 240 horsepower versions.

Source: Volkswagen