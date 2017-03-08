Home » News » Volkswagen » 2018 Volkswagen Arteon is here - Official pictures and details

2018 Volkswagen Arteon is here - Official pictures and details

8 March 2017

Volkswagen has unveiled the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon. The CC replacement was showed during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. 

“The athletic lines of the Arteon embody a highly functional overall concept. Form and function find common ground here in a progressive way. In contrast to classic saloons, the gran turismo offers more space and flexibility thanks to its long wheelbase, coupé-like fastback design and large rear hatch”, said Tobias Sühlmann, responsible for the Arteon's exterior design.

The 2018 Volkswagen Arteon features a new front part and also a unique rear end. In my opinion this is a four-door coupe. 

Under the hood, the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon will be offered with two petrol units and one diesel. On the petrol side you can get the 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower or the 2.0 liter TSI with 190 or 280 horsepower. If you are a diesel fan than you can chose the 2.0 TDI which is offered in 150, 190 and 240 horsepower versions. 
 

