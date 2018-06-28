Home » News » Vauxhall » 2018 Vauxhall Corsa updates

2018 Vauxhall Corsa updates

28 June 2018 17:06:59

Vauxhall Corsa is already on the market for a long time, so the British manufacturer decided to bring some updates. The updates include new Euro 6.2 compliant engines, new trims and integrated sat nav as standard on up-level models.

The new Corsa range is available in seven different trim levels, with prices starting from just £11,250 for the entry-level Active model. Customers can also choose from Design, Energy, Sport, SRi Nav, SE Nav and SRi VX Nav Black models. 

Available in three or five door variants, the range introduces the new 1.4-litre Euro 6.2 compliant petrol engines. Paired with either a five or six speed manual, or automatic transmission, the new engines can achieve up to 50.4mpg and CO2 emissions as low as 128g/km.
2018 Vauxhall Corsa updates
2018 Vauxhall Corsa updates Photos

The new Corsa range also now has more tech as standard on selected trims. The refreshed Corsa introduces air conditioning as standard starting from the Design trim, and Navi 4.0 IntelliLink touchscreen navigation and infotainment system on all models from the SRi Nav trim.

Vauxhall has also introduced the new Lux pack, which is available for customers choosing the SE Nav trim. For just an additional £1,550, customers can add extras including 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, rear view camera, tinted rear windows, single zone climate control and more.

The new refreshed model range is now available to order from every Vauxhall retailer.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles

2018 Vauxhall Corsa updates Photos (1 photos)
  • 2018 Vauxhall Corsa updates

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Audi A4 sedan and Avant updated

    2019 Audi A4 sedan and Avant updated

  2. Renault mysterious crossover to be unveiled in Russia

    Renault mysterious crossover to be unveiled in Russia

  3. 2018 Vauxhall Corsa updates

    2018 Vauxhall Corsa updates

  4.  
  5. 2018 Peugeot PARTNER officially revealed

    2018 Peugeot PARTNER officially revealed

  6. Citroen Berlingo Van launched in UK

    Citroen Berlingo Van launched in UK

  7. Vauxhall Combo Van launched in UK

    Vauxhall Combo Van launched in UK

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Vauxhall VX220

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 203.4 nm / 150.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  2. 2003 Vauxhall VX220 Turbo

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 250 nm / 1950-5500 rpm ft lbs

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UKRenault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...

Concept Cars

Polestar 1 makes European debut in GenevaPolestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...

Custom Cars

Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armourSkoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...

Future Cars

Skoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debutSkoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debut
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...

Market News

McLaren celebrates 15.000 units producedMcLaren celebrates 15.000 units produced
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...

Gadgets

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Various News

Largest gathering of Rolls Royce ownersLargest gathering of Rolls Royce owners
It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view. ...

Motorsports

Bentley Bentayga heads for a world record at Pikes PeakBentley Bentayga heads for a world record at Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak is no longer a race that attracts only US manufacturers and fans. It became a race to the clouds for all those who want to prove something ...

Videos

This old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - VideoThis old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - Video
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...
Copyright CarSession.com