2018 Vauxhall Combo Life unveiled

After we saw the first images of the new Citroen Berlingo, we now have access to photos and details of its english brother: the Vauxhall Combo Life.





Arriving in Vauxhall showrooms late 2018, the new Combo Life is spacious, highly practical and versatile, equipped with two rear sliding doors. It can be ordered as a five or seven seater, making it perfect for those needing plenty of room for people and luggage, such as a small sports team and their equipment.





It has three individual rear seats, all with ISOFIX child seat brackets, and the optional panoramic glass roof. The Combo Life raises the bar for safety and comfort in this segment. It is fitted with technologies and driver assistance systems that are more commonly seen in the compact or SUV segments, such as Driver Drowsiness Alert, Rear View Camera with 180° bird’s-eye view, Head-up display, and IntelliGrip, as well as improved comfort features such as heated seats and a heated steering wheel.





Technology and safety features include:





- The Head-up display, which reduces the danger of distractions and projects the most important driving data into the driver’s direct line of sight.

- Forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and Automatic Emergency Braking that issues an alarm and a visual warning, and will brake automatically if the driver does not react to the alerts.

- Front camera system, which gathers and processes data for additional driver assistance systems such as Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Keep Assist.

- Automatic Cruise Control adapts to the speed of the vehicle in front. It works in conjunction with Intelligent Speed Adaptation, which informs the driver when a new speed limit is detected and prompts the driver to adjust the speed accordingly.

- Driver Drowsiness Alert detects for signs of driver fatigue and suggests the driver takes a break at the next service station.





The five-seat, standard length version has a minimum luggage volume of 597 litres, while the long wheelbase model has a minimum luggage volume of 850 litres.





With the rear seats folded down, the boot volume of the standard version more than triples to 2,126. The longer version of the Combo Life offers even more capacity when the rear seats are folded down with 2,693 litres.





Combo Life customers will have the choice between a variety of turbo-charged, direct injection petrol and diesel engines. The engines are available with either five or six-speed manual transmissions, or an eight-speed automatic.













Tags: vauxhall, vauxhall combo life, vauxhall combo, opel combo, opel combo life, 2018 vauxhall combo life

Posted in Vauxhall, New Vehicles