2018 Toyota Sienna to be unveiled in New York
28 March 2017 17:38:49
|Tweet
Toyota will have a new fresh air model range during this year New York Auto Show. Toyota will be rolling into their display at the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) next month with the debut of two freshened models, the 2018 Sienna van and subcompact Yaris hatchback.
Sienna, the top-selling van in the U.S. for the past two years, is assembled in America’s Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Princeton. It is an ideal family-friendly van, with a choice of seven- or eight seat cabin configurations, ample cargo space and an array of safety, comfort and convenience features.
Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 296 horsepower and 263 lb.-ft. of torque, Sienna is available in L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited grades. Sienna remains the only van in the segment with available all-wheel-drive (AWD).
One year after the 2017 model year Sienna van, the 2018 model adds many styling, and technological safety and convenience features.
For 2018, TSS-P will be standard on all Sienna models. This multi-feature advanced active safety suite includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) and Automatic High Beams (AHB).
Sienna drivers will enjoy Toyota Entune 3.0 multimedia system on all models, with navigation and App Suite Connect for everyone. The Sienna L, LE, SE and XLE grades will come standard with the Connected Navigation Scout GPS Link with Moving Maps.
Sienna LE, SE, and XLE grades will come standard with the Entune Audio Plus, which includes Safety Connect, and Wi-Fi Connect. WiFi Connect will allow up to five mobile devices to connect using 4G LTE.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2003 Toyota Fine-S ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1984 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline 4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 149.0 nm / 109.9 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2002 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2000 Toyota MR2 SpyderEngine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 158.6 nm / 117.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...