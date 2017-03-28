2018 Toyota Sienna to be unveiled in New York

Toyota will have a new fresh air model range during this year New York Auto Show. Toyota will be rolling into their display at the 2017 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) next month with the debut of two freshened models, the 2018 Sienna van and subcompact Yaris hatchback.





Sienna, the top-selling van in the U.S. for the past two years, is assembled in America’s Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Princeton. It is an ideal family-friendly van, with a choice of seven- or eight seat cabin configurations, ample cargo space and an array of safety, comfort and convenience features.





Powered by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 296 horsepower and 263 lb.-ft. of torque, Sienna is available in L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited grades. Sienna remains the only van in the segment with available all-wheel-drive (AWD).





One year after the 2017 model year Sienna van, the 2018 model adds many styling, and technological safety and convenience features.





For 2018, TSS-P will be standard on all Sienna models. This multi-feature advanced active safety suite includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) and Automatic High Beams (AHB).





Sienna drivers will enjoy Toyota Entune 3.0 multimedia system on all models, with navigation and App Suite Connect for everyone. The Sienna L, LE, SE and XLE grades will come standard with the Connected Navigation Scout GPS Link with Moving Maps.





Sienna LE, SE, and XLE grades will come standard with the Entune Audio Plus, which includes Safety Connect, and Wi-Fi Connect. WiFi Connect will allow up to five mobile devices to connect using 4G LTE.

















