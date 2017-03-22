Home » News » Toyota » 2018 Toyota Sienna - Pictures and details

2018 Toyota Sienna - Pictures and details

22 March 2017 11:47:31

Toyota is preparing for the New York Auto Show. Now, the Japanese car manufacturer has unveiled the 2018 Toyota Sienna. The model comes with a revised front fascia which features a lower grille and bigger fog lights. The minivan also comes with side lower rockers to all trim levels, laminated front windshield that reduces noise and vibrations and new acoustic front row side glass on the Limited trim level. 

On the body colors, customers can chose from new Toasted Walnut Pearl, Alumina Jade Metallic and Parisian Night Pearl. 

The 2018 Toyota Sienna will also come with lots of safety features. We are talking about Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, radar-guided cruise control, Lane Departure Alert and automatic high beams. Inside the cabin you can have the new  new Entune 3.0 multimedia system. Optionally it can feature the Connected Navigation Scout GPS Link with Moving Maps, Entune Audio Plus with Safety Connect, Wi-Fi Connect and a premium JBL audio system. 

In the back, your kids will got a new entertainment system with treaming capability for Android devices, 360-degree camera view, 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display and five USB ports. 

Source: Toyota

