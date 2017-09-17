2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure US pricing announced

Toyota is addressing the US clients who want a car for outdoor adventures. And what better choice than the current RAV4, one of the most popular models in Toyota's range. The crossover comes with a special edition, called Adventure.





It adds exclusive exterior styling features with grade-specific interior touches to the RAV4.

First revealed at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, the 2018 RAV4 Adventure slots in between the XLE and SE gas grades. On the outside, large over-fender flares and 18-inch five-spoke black alloy wheels with 235/55R18 tires are ready to play in the dirt.





The RAV4 Adventure also includes unique gray lower valance panels and rocker panel guards, black headlight bezels, black fog lamp surround, roof rails, and exclusive Adventure badging. Drivers and passengers can enjoy the RAV4 Adventure while riding a bit higher – overall height increases by 10 mm, and ground clearance rises to 6.5 inch, up from 6.1 inch.





Exclusive interior features include carbon-fiber-like trim panels, leather-wrapped shift knob, “RAV4 Adventure” logoed door sill protectors, and all-weather floor and cargo mats with “RAV4 Adventure” badging. New and exclusive for the RAV4 Adventure is a 120V/100W power outlet in the cargo area.





The RAV4 Adventure will be available in front-wheel drive (FWD) with an Automatic Limited Slip Differential, or in Dynamic Torque Control All-Wheel-Drive (AWD). Both versions feature a standard Tow Prep Package that includes an upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers. When equipped with the available tow hitch receiver and wiring harness, the Adventure can tow 2,900 lbs. with FWD models and 3,500 lbs. with Dynamic Control AWD models.





Additional available features exclusive to RAV4 Adventure include optional heated fabric front row seats with power driver’s seat, heated leather steering wheel, and wiper de-icer as part of a new Cold Weather Package.





The 2018 RAV4 Adventure is built exclusively at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and will be available in dealerships later this month for $27,700.









