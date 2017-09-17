2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure US pricing announced
17 September 2017 18:13:47
|Tweet
Toyota is addressing the US clients who want a car for outdoor adventures. And what better choice than the current RAV4, one of the most popular models in Toyota's range. The crossover comes with a special edition, called Adventure.
It adds exclusive exterior styling features with grade-specific interior touches to the RAV4.
First revealed at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, the 2018 RAV4 Adventure slots in between the XLE and SE gas grades. On the outside, large over-fender flares and 18-inch five-spoke black alloy wheels with 235/55R18 tires are ready to play in the dirt.
The RAV4 Adventure also includes unique gray lower valance panels and rocker panel guards, black headlight bezels, black fog lamp surround, roof rails, and exclusive Adventure badging. Drivers and passengers can enjoy the RAV4 Adventure while riding a bit higher – overall height increases by 10 mm, and ground clearance rises to 6.5 inch, up from 6.1 inch.
Exclusive interior features include carbon-fiber-like trim panels, leather-wrapped shift knob, “RAV4 Adventure” logoed door sill protectors, and all-weather floor and cargo mats with “RAV4 Adventure” badging. New and exclusive for the RAV4 Adventure is a 120V/100W power outlet in the cargo area.
The RAV4 Adventure will be available in front-wheel drive (FWD) with an Automatic Limited Slip Differential, or in Dynamic Torque Control All-Wheel-Drive (AWD). Both versions feature a standard Tow Prep Package that includes an upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers. When equipped with the available tow hitch receiver and wiring harness, the Adventure can tow 2,900 lbs. with FWD models and 3,500 lbs. with Dynamic Control AWD models.
Additional available features exclusive to RAV4 Adventure include optional heated fabric front row seats with power driver’s seat, heated leather steering wheel, and wiper de-icer as part of a new Cold Weather Package.
The 2018 RAV4 Adventure is built exclusively at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada and will be available in dealerships later this month for $27,700.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1984 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline 4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 149.0 nm / 109.9 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2002 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2000 Toyota MR2 SpyderEngine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 158.6 nm / 117.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2001 Toyota MR2 TTE ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 192.4 kw / 258.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
Concept Cars
Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...
Various News
Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
When Bugatti launched the Chiron everybody was shocked. The car looks great and it has a special engine. Under the hood of the Molsheim-based hypercar ...
When Bugatti launched the Chiron everybody was shocked. The car looks great and it has a special engine. Under the hood of the Molsheim-based hypercar ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...