2018 Toyota Prius updates detailed
9 August 2018 19:19:18
It is definitely the most popular hybrid around the world and a true benchmark for all its rivals. The Prius is regarded as the best hybrid and it intends to stay that way with a range of updates.
For the 2018 model year, Prius Four and Four Touring grades receive a new standard 11.6-inch high-definition multimedia display. The tablet-like operation of the vertically-oriented screen provides drivers with easy access to major functions and allows navigation graphics to be brightly visible. Drivers and front passengers will find the pinch and zoom functionality familiar.
Toyota offers the 2018 Prius in seven model grades, each one equipped as standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P). Using millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera sensor to help detect a pedestrian, a vehicle, and lane markers in the surrounding area, TSS-P provides a comprehensive bundle of active safety features designed to help protect drivers and passengers from harm and includes: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/ PD), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA), Automatic High Beams (AHB), and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC).
An available Prius Appearance Package adds additional flair with two-tone black and gunmetal front and rear bumpers, piano black side skirt rocker panels, and 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels with gunmetal inserts on the Three and Four Touring grades.
Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against corrosion with no mileage limitation. The hybrid-related components, including the HV battery, battery control module, hybrid control module and inverter with converter, are covered for eight years/100,000 miles.
